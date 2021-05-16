Try to get
most out of life
Life has been fun, and it still is.
As those of us reach 80-plus years on this planet, we begin to reflect on everything we have experienced. I find that I am doing this more and more each day.
In the beginning, we never know the course we will follow through life, what or who will influence it, or how it will end. I can honestly say that it has been a marvelous family and many amazing friends who have helped me along the way.
Certainly, there have been unexpected bumps along the way. But those pale when compared to the wonderful experiences I have enjoyed. Each day, I thank each and every person who has joined me in this journey that is still ongoing.
Right now, spring is busting out all over. Please, regardless of your age, enjoy each day of your life as much as I do mine!
TERRY IVERSEN
Champaign