Tuition discount raises question
One of the benefits available to employees
at the University of Illinois when I worked there was that anyone who worked for the UI for a minimum of 20 years would get a discount on tuition if their children attended the UI.
I have been told, however, that an employee who works for the UI for a minimum of 20 years, but marries and has children later in life, and is therefore retired prior to the children being old enough to attend college, is not allowed to receive the discount.
It seems to me that the UI is discriminating against employees who have children later in life. The age at which an employee has children shouldn’t make any difference as long as the children were born prior to the employee retiring. A retired employee still receives health, dental and vision insurance for his/her children, so why is he/she not allowed to receive the tuition discount?
I would really like an answer to that question.
TERRI HOVDE
Mahomet