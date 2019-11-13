There was a recent article that stated 60 percent of the people do not like the time change in the fall. I love Daylight Savings Time and want it to be as light as possible and as late as possible in the spring, summer and fall.
There are definite economic benefits. Look at the number of bars and restaurants that now have outdoor seating because of it. Champaign plans many evening activities in downtown. DST makes all of this possible.
DST is also beneficial to high school athletes. Most spring high school athletic events do not begin in this area before 4:30 p.m. With DST beginning in March, it is possible to complete these events before it gets dark.
In years past, schools would have to routinely excuse their athletes early in order to be able to complete their events. They would generally miss their last class of the day and maybe even two classes. This is no longer the case.
Unfortunately, it is necessary to return to standard time in the fall. If you don’t, it is pitch dark early in the morning and too dangerous for young children who are outside waiting for the school bus.
The system is not perfect, but an hour change twice a year is no big deal. We need to leave it the way that it is.
GARY GEBAUER
Urbana