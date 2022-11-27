U.S.-Russia war in offing
The Pentagon recently announced that it was opening a new Army headquarters in Germany with 300 military staff members headed up by a three-star general for the alleged purpose of “coordinating security assistance for Ukraine.”
As a matter of fact, this is a U.S. war-command staff headquarters for the purpose of waging war against Russia. The last time I dealt personally with a three-star general was when I lectured and debated for an entire afternoon at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., before their senior conference on “nuclear deterrence” in front of, among others, the three-star general in charge of war operations for the Pentagon.
The Pentagon places three-star generals in charge of war operations — not managing inventory. And the Pentagon does not use a military headquarters staff of 300 to audit managing inventory.
This is a war-headquarters staff. The United States is going to war against Russia unless the American people and Congress can figure out some way to stop it.
A good start would be supporting my draft bill of impeachment against President Joe Biden for unconstitutional and existentially dangerous war-making in Ukraine, which is now in circulation on Capitol Hill. The launch of a Ukrainian missile into Polish territory that killed two people and almost triggered Article 5 of the NATO pact proves it.
FRANCIS A. BOYLE
Champaign