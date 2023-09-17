U.S. border is not open
We can all decry the mess at our southern border without adopting falsehoods as facts. When The News-Gazette parrots claims of a federal “unofficial open-borders policy,” it misinforms its readers.
First, the border is not “open”; the U.S. Border Patrol is the largest police agency in the country, and this year the administration won bipartisan Congressional approval to add 300 agents to the existing total of over 23,000 (over 80 percent of whom are guarding the southern border), including about 4,000 contractors and military adjuncts. This is the first such increase in more than a decade. Does this resemble an “unofficial open-borders policy”?
Second, it’s false to portray Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as dismissive of the problem when, as recently as May, he stated that immigrants arriving illegally will be “presumed ineligible for asylum.” This is a sea change, legally, in our handling of immigrants, though still short of the comprehensive immigration policy this country needs.
It is to be hoped that, going forward, The News-Gazette will feed the need for facts in this area, not indulge in more intellectually lazy sloganeering.
PHILLIP VAN NESS
Urbana