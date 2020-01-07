Please pray for America. The reckless wannabe autocrat in the White House is doing with our country’s security and reputation exactly what he has always done with his businesses: place wild and unfounded bets — ego-driven, self-centered, and ill-considered — with other people’s money.
Only in the current case, he is betting with the future of our children and lives of our military, whom he considers as pawns in service to his reign as unfettered king. Pray, and ask yourself how your endorsement of this soulless, intemperate man can possibly be justified against any honest moral reckoning.
Look to history: the Faustian bargain never ends well; and it cannot bode well for our great nation in this critical time either. Demand that your duly elected representatives reclaim the reins of government before its fabric is torn beyond repair.
MICHAEL SCHULER
Champaign