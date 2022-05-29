There are many countries around the world who have made significant commitments to create supportive environments for families. Unfortunately, our country is not one of them.The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, ranks the U.S. 36th out of the top 38 wealthiest nations in terms of the child well-being.
We have one of the highest rates of infant and maternal mortality among wealthy industrialized countries. We have shamelessly high rates of childhood poverty. Our child care system is chaotic and expensive and simply doesn’t work well for families or providers. Insufficient quality preschool programs, a lack of generous parental family-leave policies, a shortage of housing and an unaffordable medical care system do not reflect a pro-family society.
We should demonstrate our pro-family values not through coercion and shaming but through investing in a supportive, healthy environment for our young families.
Ignoring the reasons why many young people are putting off having children — heavy debt, economic insecurities, insecure housing and employment, concerns about the future of our country and planet, etc. — while trying to force women into delivering children that they do not feel they can raise responsibly, for whatever reason, is simply cruel.
If we want healthy families, we need to make the appropriate investments in financial and societal supports that will encourage people to have children while safeguarding the reproductive rights of women.
WENDY GRAVES
St. Joseph