U.S. doomed if GOP wins
One of the first things House Republicans did in 2023 was to get rid of metal detectors and (wanting) to allow cigarette smoking in the chamber. I guess getting lung cancer as a way to “own the Libs” and the potential for certain members (their names redacted) to shoot up the place sound like good ideas: Hooray, freedom! These Republican actions give credence to John Stuart Mill’s observation that “Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.”
However, most real conservatives now are either never-Trumpers, moderate Democratic or independent, leaving the once-conservative Republican Party to neo-fascists, White supremacists, QAnoners, Christian nationalists and lots of really stupid people. Plutocrats of course pull the strings of both major political parties; they just pull Republican strings a lot harder. Consider Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch’s statements under oath for confirmation.
Despite a clear majority favoring Democratic ideologies, Republicans control most state governments, the Supreme Court, the House and quite possibly the Senate in 2024. If some Trumpist or even Trump himself wins the presidency in 2024, the game is up; no more U.S.
Any peaceful society is built on trust, meaning that liars can be very successful. And when nearly half the country champions liars, well, the danger is frighteningly real. In the just past midterm election, more people voted for Republican candidates than Democratic; fortunately, many Trumpers lost their election bids. So, if the majority takes diversity, equity, and inclusion seriously, it better “get real” about 2024.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy