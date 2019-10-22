Those attending to The News-Gazette’s feature “Those Who Served” should recall the remark by the late George Carlin, that “service is a funny name for killing people.”
Since 1945, the United States government has killed more than 20 million people in wars (Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Latin America and elsewhere) designed to maintain the world-wide economic hegemony that the U.S. inherited as the only largely undamaged major country in World War II. (Russia lost some 27 million people in defeating Naziism; the U.S. lost half a million in World War II as a whole.)
To counter the vast American government propaganda on its role in killing people for the benefit of the U.S. 1 percent, I suggest beginning with Nicholson Baker’s 2008 book, “Human Smoke: The Beginnings of World War II, the End of Civilization.”
C.G. ESTABROOK
Champaign