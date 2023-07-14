U.S. headed the wrong way
We have one Veterans Day, one Thanksgiving Day, one National Day of Prayer and one LGBTQ Pride Month.
That sounds strange to me. Even President Joe Biden praised these folks recently, with bare-chested transgender people flaunting their bodies on the White House lawn.
Perhaps next June, the president will host a drag-queen story hour for kids, too. As much of America transitions to an anti-Christian society, expect more celebration of sin.
Many think the Bible is just a fable. Proverbs 16:18 says pride comes before a fall. Try reading Romans Chapter 1 in the modern version, called “The Message.” It takes just seconds to find online.
Look at the Ten Commandments tossed by the left. Retail theft in America approaches $100 billion annually. Murders are sky high, and, recently, I read there are 64 genders. Is this going well for America?
Many say I’m judgmental. No, I’m observant. When we are rolling down the highway of life, we should stay in the right lane. The Lord God Almighty set up these rules for our own well-being.
I’ve seen folks drive the wrong way on an interstate. It gets messy real fast. On that great day of judgment, I want things to go well for everyone so that Jesus will say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
JIM EHMEN
Paxton