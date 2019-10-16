Health care is a top issue for most voters. Even with co-pays, prescriptions and doctor visits are often budget busters. The numbers of uninsured are rising again for the first time since the Affordable Care Act. One-third of all bankruptcies involve medical bills. While healthcare is a basic human right in most countries, it is a highly profitable and increasingly unaffordable commodity here.
Although medical and pharmaceutical research is done worldwide, we pay the highest prices. Universal health programs in other countries control costs by regulation or negotiation. We accept government regulation of electric rates. Why not health care?
The free market doesn’t keep health care costs down because the ultimate consumer, the patient, has little control over choices. Workplace insurance plans suit the employers’ criteria. Insurers contract with drug and co-pay card companies, hospitals, doctors, etc. Again, deals suit the insurers’ needs rather than the patient.
Our health care system ranks 37th in efficiency and effectiveness behind Colombia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. We out-spend everyone else by far, and not everyone is covered. Administrative costs devour a fourth of each health care dollar, and half of that dollar is paid with our taxes.
The U.S. is a wealthy country. We fund our priorities. Our health is not as important to Congress as endless wars or campaign contributions. We must be willing to consider new ideas and vote for candidates who will make changes so even the least among us can be healthy.
KAREN CLAUSING
Charleston