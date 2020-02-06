Thirty-one years ago, I was living abroad where, when you went to a movie, the national anthem played as the country’s president lit up the screen.
Not standing during this event could lead to police hauling you to jail. I gained an appreciation for our democracy. While elections there occurred regularly, they were not fair and free.
Zoom forward to our situation now. The president is impeached for withholding $391 million to leverage a country to give him dirt on his political opponent — essentially using our money to benefit his re-election. Do we really buy the argument that no act worthy of impeachment has been committed? This is exactly the high crime we should worry about, as it impacts the freedom and fairness of our election.
The GOP senators are debating whether to have witnesses in a trial concerning removal — how is this even questioned? We have John Bolton willing to testify to his firsthand knowledge. Everyone should want a trial with witnesses — we are a nation of laws. Right?
Disturbingly, the final cake is likely already baked by partisanship — regardless of outcome, further division will occur. Maybe it’s time to think beyond the two parties? Voters’ partisan fervor further entrenches politicians in it for their career, not country.
If you want to see where we may be headed, just close your eyes and envision having to stand and watch the calculating smile of a U.S. president on the screen as the anthem plays.
CRAIG LUNDSTROM
Mahomet