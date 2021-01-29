U.S. is light-years from what it was
Except for when he is bashing this country, your apprentice columnist, Jay Simpson, authors a mediocre piece.
But, in his rant on the front page about the stupid acts in Washington, he left out three things.
There was no looting, burning or billions of dollars of damage.
Perhaps because there may not have been flat-screen TVs to steal.
And about all of this systemic racism. Champaign, Chicago and many other cities not only have Black police chiefs, but mayors also, and the three finalists for Champaign school superintendent were all people of color.
You might think that present race relations are of the year 1960.
Hardly, so much has been done, not only with laws, but people’s attitudes for equality, that it is like night and day.
There is still much to be done, but the United States is light-years away from what it was only 60 years ago.
And the main threats to Black lives and safety is not the so-called “gun violence” but Black-on-Black crime.
Not to mention property damage and unintended deaths due to people who don’t know how to handle weapons.
It seems it is easier for a teenager or felon to come by one than a 30-year-old with no record.
PHIL BRIDGMAN
Tilton