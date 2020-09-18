United States is on steady decline
Columnist George Will states that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “convinced that the United States is much diminished,” but he fails to explain why this is so.
Could it be because our current president prefers spending his time and political capital playing footsies with the autocrats of the world (including Xi himself), while denigrating and marginalizing our traditional allies?
Will is correct: The solution this November is not a close call.
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign