I want to play the coronavirus blame game, too. Here ya go. The U.S., Italy and Spain lead the world in reported coronavirus cases. What happened?
Weeks after the HHS issued a national public health emergency and President Trump was called racist for restricting travel from China, Nancy Pelosi encouraged shoppers to crowd San Francisco’s Chinatown to combat Trump’s “xenophobia.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to “go on with your lives,” even recommending a movie.
De Blasio’s health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, fought against bigotry by encouraging crowds to pack Chinatown for Lunar New Year, publicly preaching “There’s no reason not to take the bus, the subway, go to movies and certainlynot to miss the parade,” days later tweeting “I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not to change any plans due to coronavirus misinformation (social distancing).”
Chair of the New York city council health committee Mark Levine praised Barbot, tweeting pictures of the massive crowds, subtitled “If you’re staying away, you’re missing out.”
In Florence, Italy, liberal activists and its virtue signaling mayor urged Italians to “hug the Chinese,” knowing many were tourists and migrant workers from Wuhan.
Italy’s top virologist admitted they were never quarantined and the travel restrictions were delayed due to “racism” fears.
In Spain, officials allowed hundreds of thousands of people to march in 75 feminist rallies just last month out of fear of being called “sexist.”
It’s sad but not surprising that many leaders today would rather risk the lives of their citizens than risk being labeled a “racist,” “sexist” and “xenophobe.”
KARL JOYCE
Urbana