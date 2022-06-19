U.S. must ban weapons of war
Two consecutive weeks of mass shootings by 18-year-olds with automatic rifles with 30-round magazines. The Uvalde, Texas, school shooter had seven magazines totaling 210 rounds. When will this carnage stop?
Chicago Bulls great Steve Kerr, now coaching the Golden State Warriors, said “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired of 50 Republican Senators blocking any reasonable laws to stop these massacres.”
The Republican Party is owned by the gun lobby. Think of it! Little kids being gunned down in school, and Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas says to arm the teachers. That sure didn’t work in Uvalde, where five were on the school police force.
Why is the United States the only Democracy where this happens? Mass shootings happened in Australia, New Zealand and Scotland. In each case, those democracies solved the problem with government action.
What would have worked in the mass shootings in Uvalde and the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on May 14 is a federal law raising the age of gun ownership to 21. That is not a cure-all but a start. Polls show 90 percent of Americans want the 21-year-old age limit for gun ownership, and 84 percent of Americans want a ban of the sale of assault weapons.
In 1934, the U.S. Senate was “sick and tired” of gun-toting outlaws running wild. Republican and Democratic senators passed a law banning the sale of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.
Bi-partisanship could work again to raise the gun-ownership age to 21 and ban the sale of assault rifles, weapons of war.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher