America must think very big
The Biden-Harris campaign slogan was “Build Back Better.” But that is not enough. America needs to “Build Back Much Better.”
America faces crises: a pandemic, climate change, racial strife, economic inequality and political paralysis.
These conditions resulted from structural conditions that fostered inequalities and injustices to some and privileges to others.
America needs to think big to successfully mitigate these crises and simultaneously resolve its core problems.
Europeans invaded this continent 500 years ago. Rationalizing that they were superior humans and closer to God, they initiated genocidal campaigns (e.g., Manifest Destiny) to acquire land that still affects Native Americans.
European colonizers entered the African slave trade to acquire free labor. Slavery ended in 1865.
However, the propertied class reached an agreement in 1877 that authorized the South to establish Jim Crow: Blacks once more suffered lynching, whippings and denial of political, economic and social rights.
Caste divisions, similar to those in India and Nazi Germany, were established in our society to defend the dominant, wealthy White caste and divide all others.
Americans, regardless of party affiliation, need to remain active in the political process to pressure politicians, at every level, to implement solutions to the crises faced in ways that are fair to the vast majority of the population. The solutions also need to eliminate the caste system that supports injustices and endangers the existence of humans on this planet.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana