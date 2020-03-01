A right-wing lexicon for understanding Bernie: When Trump calls Bernie “crazy” that means he does not like him. Calling Bernie a “communist” means that Bernie is proposing a fairer system of taxation in which the rich are asked to pay their fair share.
He is not out to confiscate Trump’s golf courses. (Bernie does not golf, perhaps another strike against him?) Claiming that Bernie is beholden to “special interests” means that he supports unions, which would not only raise living standards, but also temper the dramatic redistribution of income to the wealthiest.
It also means that he is not beholden to the strongest, best-organized special interests, giant multi-national corporations. When Trump says that Bernie wants to turn the U.S. into Cuba, he means that Bernie would like to make quality health care a human right rather than a commodity; expand rather than cut Social Security benefits; extend parental leave and government support for childcare; enforce environmental protections; modestly increase the minimum wage; and provide higher education to those who can’t afford it today.
We have heard this all before. Social Security, Medicare, even environmental protections have all been denounced as “socialism” by the right wing. The irony, of course, is that we have plenty of socialism for the rich in the form of tax breaks and write-offs, corporate subsidies, and presidential pardons for corporate crooks. If some measure of government protection of working people is “socialism,” perhaps we could use a little more of that.
JIM BARRETT
Champaign