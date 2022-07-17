U.S. policy on public land lacking
I write to inform the public of what the government is doing on our free public range lands out West and with our wild horses and burros.
They have traditionally and historically been at home on these lands, and have become our country’s symbol of being brave and free.
They are our beautiful, iconic horses treasured by most everyone in this country. They brought us across the nation, fought with us in our wars, they were our transportation for centuries and our obedient workhorses put to many tasks.
They have been our friends and companions and provided us with much recreation, entertainment and sport.
Yet in 2018, our Congress agreed to demote them to the status of livestock, which puts them on par with cattle, sheep and chickens. That assessment is an insult to man and beast alike. Our brave and free status does not apply to livestock, so their status must be reinstated. But there is much more to know.
If the current appropriations bill is passed, Congress will pay $162,093,000 to “manage” our wild equine, all for the sake of big industries wanting the land. How much does big industry pay for this? Anything?
But they can raise their cattle on public lands for $1.35 per head. Is that fair to anyone? I think not!
Why must we pay to decimate our wild equine herds and ruin our public lands to placate private industry? Answers, anyone?
J.A. HAWN
Monticello