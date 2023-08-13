U.S. rotten from beginning
Letter writer R. Stan Marsh concludes that the framers of the Constitution thought that slavery was a “moral abomination,” but one in which they nonetheless engaged.
Things haven’t changed all that much when a large chunk of today’s population and a major political party are willing to endorse all manner of blatant evil — lies, bigotry, sexual abuse, greed, even sedition — for reasons I don’t even want to try to understand.
Obviously, despite the ongoing smokescreen of flag-waving, moral turpitude is in the very DNA of the political founding of the country.
P. GREGORY SPRINGER
New York