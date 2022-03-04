U.S. should get out of NATO
Here we go again — Washington sending troops for another foreign encounter. The Ukraine-Russia border fiasco reminds me of a football game with Ukraine/NATO troops trying to draw Russian troops offside to initiate a military penalty.
After finally getting out of another disastrous 20-year war (Afghanistan, like Vietnam), the Biden administration has committed U.S. troops and billions of dollars into another potential “forever war” (without Congressional approval) — only this time, war may not be “forever” if U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals are involved.
Cooler heads such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders of Germany and France, and even retired U.S. Gen. Mike Mullin, former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advocate diplomacy as a solution instead of military action. Nevertheless, the Biden administration acts as if Russian troops protecting their own border are a menace worthy of sanctions (itself an act of war).
Biden’s concern may be more than defense of Ukraine; sanctions would impose economic damage on Russia’s planned opening of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe and compete with U.S. liquefied-natural-gas exports to Europe, produced from U.S. fracked oil wells in violation of our commitment to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
How does military buildup on the Ukraine-Russia border involve the U.S.? We should have learned from our misbegotten imperial wars of the past 50-plus years that failed to produce global peace or democracy but instead bloated our military, wasting millions of lives and trillions of dollars needed for reconstruction and recovery at home.
It’s time the United States withdrew from NATO, a relic of the Cold War and especially the end of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago. Surely Europe after 70 years is capable of economically and militarily acting on behalf of its own interests.
We need to send the message to the White House: No more death and destruction for U.S. imperial wars.
MILDRED O’BRIEN
Savoy