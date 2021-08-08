U.S. should adjust policies on Cuba
I am a Cuban immigrant who came to the U.S. with my family in 1952 because my father received an ultimatum from dictator Fulgencio Batista to leave the country within 48 hours or be killed.
Foreign countries have occupied/controlled Cuba for over 500 years.
Spain was first, and it virtually eliminated the island’s indigenous population (60,000-200,000) within a century. Then Spain imported 400,000 African slaves to work agriculture and mines.
In 1898, Spain lost its colonies to the U.S., which granted Cuba “independence” in 1902, but only after forcing it to sign the “Platt Amendment,” making Cuba essentially a protectorate of the U.S.
Until 1958, Cuban economic and foreign policy remained dictated by U.S. interests.
For 29 years, the U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned the cruel legacy of the Cold War-era American economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba. In 2021, the vote was 184-2 (the U.S. and Israel).
Cuba will not tolerate interference again from any country, especially one that seems to be having difficulties defending democracy within its own border.
President Joe Biden should follow the example of Barack Obama, not Donald Trump:
- Cancel authoritarian Trump’s 243 coercive measures.
- Establish diplomatic relations.
- Allow flights and tourism.
- Allow Americans to send money to family members in Cuba.
- Propose to Congress the return of Guantanamo Bay to Cuba.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana