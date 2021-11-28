U.S. should stick with democracy
I recently attended a Holocaust exhibit at Illini Hillel in remembrance of Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass, Nov. 9-10, 1938.
The images of those unimaginable nights 83 years ago when Jewish businesses and synagogues were systematically destroyed sent chills up my spine. I couldn’t help but equate those images with those I witnessed in America on Jan. 6.
Mobs of people riled up by speakers full of lies bubbled over their breaking points and went on a rampage. In Europe, the speakers were Nazi leaders, feeding German citizens lies about Jews based on a made-up book. In the United States, the speakers were Republican leaders, feeding their supporters lies about Democrats they accused of stealing the election. Time and again, it was proven that the election was free and fair.
When Democrats defeated former President Donald Trump, the United States became the only nation in the world that beat back an authoritarian government at the ballot box. Yet, the Conservative Political Action Committee will hold its 2022 convention in Hungary, where authoritarian Victor Orban is systematically making voting a sham. Imagine joining forces with folks who prefer Hitler’s way to democracy.
Europe should never again have to experience another Kristallnacht. America should never again have to experience an insurrection that threatens elected officials and democracy itself. Misinformation is deadly. It can start with five deaths and end with 6 million.
Please let your legislators know that you want to save democracy by “Building Back Better” and preserving the “Freedom to Vote.”
DIANE ORE
Champaign