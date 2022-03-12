U.S. too late to help Ukraine
I have been following the Ukraine war, but can no longer watch the carnage.
The world seems ready to help, but too late. Vladimir Putin has us scared of his nukes, and rightly so, as he is a madman.
Now to interfere would be an act of war, but we missed our chance to act long before the invasion. We have over 3,000 jets and bombers we will never fly again, including 700 A-10 Warthogs used with precision in the liberation of Kuwait.
Most of these planes are superior to the current Ukrainian Air Force planes, although no match for Russian fighters. But these people are fighting with Molotov cocktails and old rifles.
They would love to have a fighting chance. They should have been armed and trained before being invaded. This much-needed aid would have been almost free, especially in light of the cost of rebuilding, which, of course, we will share.
MIKE HALVORSEN
Champaign