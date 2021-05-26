U.S., UI back Israeli oppression
Israel continues to commit crimes against humanity. The United States and the University of Illinois are complicit.
We are past the point of complication. Israel has killed at least 52 Palestinian children in the past week alone. Human Rights Watch has done an extensive report that identifies the injustices that Palestinian people face in Israel.
The report finds Israel guilty of the crimes of apartheid. As Israel commits these crimes against humanity, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the United States government continue to provide political support and direct cash payments of $3.8 billion each year. This is not OK. We need to stop pretending this is a conflict between equal powers and realize it is an oppressive occupation by a nuclear power of a stateless population of refugees.
Here at the UI, Chancellor Robert Jones has sent statements that equate Zionism and Judaism, statements that equate criticisms of Israel with anti-Semitism. Zionism is the belief that Jewish people deserve a Jewish nation.
But in 1948, when Israel was created, 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes, and they continue to be refugees.
Judaism and Zionism are not the same. Judaism is a religion that is thousands of years old, and Zionism is a political ideology that was created in 1897. With the statements out of his office on this subject, Jones has stood against the ability of Palestinian students and justice seekers at the university to engage in honest dialogue toward a more just and peaceful world.
BEN JOSELYN
Urbana