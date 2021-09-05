U.S. withdrawal raises questions
I understand that, as a consequence of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. abandoned an unbelievable amount of military assets — aircraft, vehicles, weapons and technology — that will facilitate and enable terrorists.
I an concerned that this story is accurate. Even if it is only partially accurate, there will be long-term repercussions and consequences.
I’d be very interested in knowing who decided exactly what and why?
Further, what exactly was left behind?
CHRISTOPHER BRADLEY
Champaign