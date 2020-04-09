In his March 29 letter to this paper, David Green assails Dr. Stuart King’s earlier letter “lauding the response of UI health institutions to the pandemic,” and ends his screed with the assertion that “the institutional adulation of Dr. King is in lieu of ... self criticism.”
In the text in between, Green has nothing original, constructive or encouraging to say, rather, he presents an orgy of dittography, with lengthy quotations that have no bearing on what King actually wrote. As a long-serving member of the University of Illinois biomedical research community, I welcomed King’s letter, and I know my UIUC colleagues and students past and present are stepping up creatively and heroically in the current crisis.
May I suggest to Green that he self-quarantine and keep his fingers off his computer keyboard. He plainly has nothing to contribute. The UI does.
PETER ORLEAN
Champaign