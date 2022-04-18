UI budget request helps all
Accessibility in higher education doesn’t end with admission. Students on campus have a wide range of academic, financial and emotional needs, each of which is vital to their success in obtaining a degree.
Thankfully, the University of Illinois’ latest appropriations request reflects this and demonstrates commitment to making higher education accessible to all from freshman convocation to commencement.
Some students may need extra academic attention, something the faculty recruitment allocation in this budget request mitigates. By attracting more faculty members, the UI can decrease class size and give students greater individualized support.
This budget request also funds bridge programs that help students adjust to the academic rigor of a university and living on their own for the first time.
Other students face financial difficulties and must work extensively to make ends meet. Thankfully, this budget request increases funding for scholarships, ensuring that students can focus on pursuing their education without worrying about covering their basic needs.
And finally, this budget request invests in campus mental-health services. College, difficult as is, becomes even harder in combination with family troubles, discrimination, etc., and it is important that students have space to address these concerns, something that campus mental-health services provide.
This budget request ensures that higher education is accessible to all, regardless of their background, and I encourage you to support the UI in this endeavor, urging your state legislators to vote in favor, helping us elevate the state of Illinois to extraordinary heights.
TYEESE BRASLAVSKY
Champaign