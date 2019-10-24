I admit I am a far too fickle a fan of Illini football. I read the articles, complain about the lack of recruiting, eagerly watch the pre-Big Ten schedule and then relent to the wait until next year mentality.
I do try to go to one game every year because I love the atmosphere.
As a Bears fan, I was excited at the hire of Lovie Smith and start each season with higher expectations, only to be heartbroken by the visible lack of progress.
This year was more of the same, but I purchased Nebraska tickets in the hopes I could witness the turning of the corner firsthand. Oops.
I didn’t watch a single minute of the Wisconsin game because of the thrashing I thought we were in for and I was shocked when I heard the news of the miracle and eagerly watched the WCIA coverage.
In the midst of the onfield celebration, I noticed something everyone in Illini nation should see. Not only was Lovie roaming the field hugging players right and left, but also Athletic Director Josh Whitman. Their enthusiasm and excitement was visible.
Then, by chance, they turned to find another player and found themselves looking at one another. The embrace they shared was emphatic as if to say, “We did it!”
It filled my heart with hope and admiration for two men who believed in one another enough to stake their reputation on it. It was a proud Illini Nation moment that I hope everyone witnessed.
DARRIN HOFER
Loda