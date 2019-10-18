Chancellor Robert Jones was correct to condemn a presentation by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) as anti-semitic (Chancellor’s email on Anti-Semitism dominates UI faculty meeting).
SJP was created in 2000 by Hamas supporter Hatem Bazian and pro-Hamas activist Swehai Shingavi to wage a campus war against Israel.
Also, Hamas is the most significant supporter of SJP through the American Muslims for Palestine, established by Hatem Bazian in 2005.
Most importantly, Hamas, which SJP fronts for, is an anti-semitic genocidal organization. Article 7 of the Hamas Charter, which has never been revoked, requires every member and supporter of Hamas — which includes every member of SJP — to murder every Jew on Earth. Israel is not mentioned in Article 7.
Clearly, Chancellor Jones recognizes that any presentation by SJP is simply a vehicle to spew Hamas’ antisemitic genocidal message. The “Palestinian perspective” of SJP as a supporter of Hamas is found in Article 7 of the Hamas Charter: death to the Jews.
RICHARD SHERMAN
Margate, Fla.