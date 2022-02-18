UIC law prof’s case disturbing
In case anyone missed it, News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey recently wrote about a University of Illinois-Chicago law professor who got into leftist sin territory for using a benign, accepted form of a racially insensitive word in a test question. Never mind that its use was crucial to the question and had been done many times before without complaint.
This time, however, it sent a student fleeing to a “cry” room, subsequently complaining to a higher authority that he’d been caused “unnecessary distress and anxiety.”
Whereupon said authority, presumably to keep Black Lives Matter and antifa thugs from burning down the campus, hauled out their political-correctness cannons (my humble interpretation) and fired a number of blasts at the professor.
Among which were suspension, no pay raise, no classes and that he submit to re-education in their indoctrination camp.
Oops, I meant “sensitivity training,” which is eight weeks of race-baiting.
Doggonit, I mean eight weeks of “diversity” courses, including 20 hours of assignments, five self-flagellation — augh! Did it again, I mean “self-reflective” — papers and weekly, 90-minute sessions with a brainwasher.
Lord! I just can’t help myself. That was supposed to be, “sensitivity trainer, followed by three weeks of more indoctrina — uh, meetings.
Concomitant to this is mandatory testing and lengthy evaluations by a nurse, social worker and doctor. Wow! Flavors of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” anyone?
So, he’s suing — over what, I can’t imagine. Maybe violation of his, well, entire scope of freedom and pursuit-of-happiness rights?
Good luck, professor.
R. STAN MARSH
Savoy