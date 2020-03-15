As reported in the March 11 News-Gazette, Chief Illiniwek was retired more than 13 years ago. Does Illinois need a caricature mascot? It seems to be doing fine without one. With the excellent band and halftime pageantry Illinois presents, a foam-stuffed figure on the sidelines is not needed.
When people hear or see the word Illini, they know the team is from the University of Illinois. There is no need for Illini to be followed with the name of a bird or animal. In this case, one word is worth a thousand pictures.
GLENNA ROGERS
Champaign