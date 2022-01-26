UI following best advice on boosters
Regarding the Jan. 13 Guest Commentary by Laura Schmitt about booster mandates for UI students, the writer’s references are questionable to me. Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, was picked by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a medical adviser.
We know how irresponsible Youngkin’s virus policies are. Makary also is a medical contributor on Fox News who has attracted criticism from colleagues.
Professor Vinay Prasad is against testing, vaccine mandates for flights and college kids getting vaccinated. A July article by Katherine J. Wu in The Atlantic wasn’t favorable to him.
I believe the university is doing the right thing following CDC guidelines. I also realize policy can change quickly with this unique virus. Any rare, adverse issues are far outweighed by the safety of vaccinating and masking for everyone. We will get through this scourge if we take care of each other.
JERRY YOUNG
Sidney