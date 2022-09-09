UI game day disappointing
I attended the Illinois game Saturday with my son and two grandsons. The experience was pathetic — no band, no bell, the teams’ entrance onto the field was far from dramatic.
It was a very disappointing experience. The crowd took me back to the Moeller/Blackman days. To say my grandsons were disappointed would be an understatement. There was nothing special, just a poor effort on the part of the athletic association.
If this is the best it can do, then it is sad! I am a member of the Class of 1974 and remember dull games.
But I also remember the pageantry that the stadium has seen as goal posts were torn down in celebration. It’s not necessary to have an undefeated team to have a celebration and pageantry.
MIKE SCHOLZ
St. Jacob