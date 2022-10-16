UI has huge role in economy
The University of Illinois is the largest employer in the Champaign-Urbana area. Budgetary decisions at the university ripple throughout the entire local economy. Every local business benefits directly and indirectly from a well-funded, financially stable university.
This current fiscal year is the first since I arrived in 2004 in which the university’s allocation from the state has increased, there have been no cash rescissions from program accounts and faculty have received a merit-based raise.
This is an economic trifecta unique in recent memory, and it benefits university employees and programs, students and the local economy — and, by extension, benefits the entire state’s economy.
As the 2022 election approaches, I hope voters of all parties recognize the positive impacts that sound state fiscal policy has, and that they will vote to maintain the commitment to investment in the single greatest asset we have in downstate Illinois, the University of Illinois.
KIEL CHRISTIANSON
Mahomet