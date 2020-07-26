UI has opportunity to help the world
A quote from T.S. Eliot is now appropriate. “This is how the world ends. Not with a bang, but a whimper.”
There is now a great deal of valid need for many people in the world. The UI received $500 million from the state for DPI. This money could now be given back to the state to help those in need in our society, and giving the money back to the state is a lofty and noble gesture to help the world.
I pray the UI is good and kind enough to help the world this way.
RON PETERS
Watseka