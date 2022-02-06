UI hockey plan will boost C-U
I have fantastic news regarding the Rantoul Sports Complex. There were 32 major events and 70,000 estimated hotel overnights in 2021, and 300,000 visitors are projected this year.
What a great economic boost to the community.
Champaign now has its own opportunity with the new downtown hockey arena. Besides Illini hockey, there will be youth hockey and volleyball tournaments on the weekends. Hotels and restaurants will be at capacity, and there will be more tax revenue for the city.
It will also help transform Midtown and require more security downtown, so Champaign nightlife would not be a ghost town anymore.
Other cities have also shown that “if you build it, they will come.” Peoria has a new baseball/softball park, Rockford has a soccer complex and Grand Park outside Indianapolis is the mecca of all youth-sports facilities, with thousands of visitors every weekend.
This is a huge generational opportunity for Champaign. It is time for the city leaders to figure this out and make it happen.
JOHN WAGNER
Champaign