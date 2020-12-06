UI must stress good mental health
The University of Illinois should start addressing recent mental-health issues of its students and faculty.
This unprecedented time can be found overwhelming and fearful by all people, regardless of their ages, genders and other factors. Excessive stress can result in serious mental illness and even suicidal behaviors.
However, these problems are preventable if the UI can find solutions to address mental-health needs.
As of now, the UI Counseling Center only has around 20 appointment slots available per day for people seeking treatment. This number is fairly below the amount that they are supposed to have, as the UI currently has over 40,000 students and faculty.
According to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, about one in four adults suffers from mental disorders. Consequently, given the ratio of demand and supply, hiring more counselors to open up more appointments is urgently needed.
In addition to hiring more counselors and creating more available appointments, it’s also vital to increase the diversity of mental-health staff so that students of different backgrounds, such as those from different countries and people of different colors, can find someone they are comfortable to consult with.
Addressing mental-health issues will be time-consuming and requires dedication as well as cooperation. Mental illness doesn’t discriminate, and it can affect everyone. Thus, starting to express our needs and desires to the UI is indispensable and requires us to become part of the solutions in our communities now.
VERONICA ZHU
Champaign