UI never had, needs no mascot

I write in response to Mark Toalson’s guest commetnary about a Fighting Illini “mascot.”

The point should be made to Toalson that the Fighting Illini have never had a mascot.

Chief Illiniwek was not a mascot. He was a symbol that the Illinois students honored. When I attended games in which he danced, my stomach had that same feeling that I got when the national anthem was played for a few years after 9/11 and when I have gone to American pro sports games in Europe.

I understand that some Native Americans might not like the representation, and I accept the Chief not being able to perform. The Fighting Illini do not need a mascot.

JOHN EDMONDSON

Palatine