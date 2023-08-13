UI never had, needs no mascot
I write in response to Mark Toalson’s guest commetnary about a Fighting Illini “mascot.”
The point should be made to Toalson that the Fighting Illini have never had a mascot.
Chief Illiniwek was not a mascot. He was a symbol that the Illinois students honored. When I attended games in which he danced, my stomach had that same feeling that I got when the national anthem was played for a few years after 9/11 and when I have gone to American pro sports games in Europe.
I understand that some Native Americans might not like the representation, and I accept the Chief not being able to perform. The Fighting Illini do not need a mascot.
JOHN EDMONDSON
Palatine