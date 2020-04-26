The Fighting Illini includes hundreds of thousands of friends, supporters and alumni of the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign.
We have never known a mascot. We have never needed a mascot. We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder singing, clapping and willing our teams to win. We have spread around the globe. We are not just about athletics. We remember the good days and the not so good days during our time on campus.
We remember we are the spirit of the Fighting Illini.
We say no to any mascot.
ILL—INI
JACK BLEVINS
Mahomet