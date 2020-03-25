The streets of Champaign-Urbana are unusually quiet due to the unprecedented “Stay at Home” order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
It is important, however, the community knows about the serious work going on behind the scenes. Our extraordinary University of Illinois system, with its trailblazing faculty, staff and students, is assisting all facets of our community, state and the world entire.
At the suggestion of UI trustees, President Tim Killeen and Executive VP Barb Wilson joined Chancellors Jones, Amiridis and Koch to establish a systemwide COVID-19 Planning and Response Team, chaired by UIC Vice Chancellor for Health Dr. Robert Barish. Since then, efforts on the part of our faculty and staff have allowed coursework to be moved to distance education technologies that enable learning to continue at the world-class level. Strict travel and social-distancing protocols have been put in place to enable continued operation of cutting-edge research across our many disciplines.
The UI hospital and clinics in Chicago is on the front lines of the pandemic and is working closely with Carle Foundation, Christie Clinic and OSF. The Urbana-Champaign campus is providing the Illinois Department of Public Health and governor’s office with detailed analysis and predictions of the pandemic using advanced epidemiological computer modeling. These models, developed in collaboration with other institutions, were critical to the governor’s recent decision making.
As a UI trustee, community member and physician, I am proud of the response of our best-in-class university system and leadership in these trying times. Every generation faces challenges, and I firmly believe many lives will be saved through this collaborative, proactive, forward-thinking effort.
Dr. STUART C. KING
Champaign