UI prof’s article shows ignorance
This is in response to the Feb. 3 article “Why I’m adding ‘Maus’ to my Fall syllabus,” by Brett Ashley Kaplan.
Community and school board members anywhere have the right and duty to monitor curricula in relation to appropriateness, both developmentally and regarding local cultural norms.
The exclusion of “Maus” is within this purview, and Kaplan’s hyperventilating response to a poor, obscure county of 50,000 is arrogant. The public library of said county has books on the Holocaust for all ages, including “Maus,” and parents can make those available to their children.
“Maus,” a graphic novel, does not help students to understand the Holocaust in a serious, historically contextualized manner. Such careful scholarly and theoretical contextualization — economic, political, social — is rare at any level of education, including collegiate. It is, for example, unheard of in courses taught at the University of Illinois. That would include, in spades, Kaplan’s pretentious “Initiative in Holocaust, Genocide and Memory Studies.”
There is no evidence that students in McMinn County, Tenn., will leave school understanding inhumanity any more or less than in Champaign County. However, there is evidence that privileged and “well-educated” students are more likely to lead us into war: start with presidents from John Kennedy to Barack Obama.
Kaplan asserts “an aggressive, terrifying ... rise in White supremacy.” In keeping with current “progressive” academic fashion, she slanders and demonizes those with whom she takes political exception.
Finally, Kaplan’s reference to the “brilliant” “1619 Project” starkly reveals the depths of her woke dogmatism and historical ignorance.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign