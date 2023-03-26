UI season ends in disappointment
After another disappointing end to Illinois men’s basketball season, we are left wondering where we go from here.
Some suggest a coaching change is needed. I am not in that group, and trust me, it’s not going to happen.
Do you remember the end of the Bruce Webber era and the disaster of the John Groce period? It wasn’t pretty. Who wants to play in the N.I.T.?
There are other programs dealing with disappointment. Look at Purdue. It won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament only to become the second No. 1 seed in history to lose to a 16 seed.
Arizona, a No. 2 seed, lost to a No. 15, and Virginia, a No. 4, lost to a No. 13. Now that’s disappointment.
At one point this season, Illinois was 9-5. They then won seven of the next eight games to go to 16-6. I thought they had figured things out. They then won only four of the last 11 games to finish 20-13. Winning 20 games isn’t enough.
Coach Brad Underwood needs to figure out how to win at least two games in the NCAA tournament. That will put the Illini in the Sweet 16. That would be considered a successful season. Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four should be our measuring stick.
It can be done. Arkansas, who beat us, is going to its third-straight Sweet 16. That should be Underwood’s goal every year.
MICHAEL LOTTS
Urbana