Student judiciary acted correctly
What is the purpose of the judiciary? The judiciary exists to interpret, defend and apply the laws that the legislature passes and executive enforces.
The judiciary exists as its own independent branch, without agendas or political leanings — it exists to interpret the law impartially. Recently, the Illinois Student Government judiciary did just that: It invalidated a referendum on the University of Illinois’ investments into certain companies because the process by which the referendum passed violated the fundamental rules of Illinois Student Government.
This decision led to vicious backlash from certain student organizations at the University of Illinois.
This backlash reveals a disturbing view of the judiciary. In essence, the protesters wanted the judiciary to uphold an illegal referendum because it happened to suit their political agenda.
This divestment referendum may be a good idea or a bad idea. But it is the campus Senate’s job to decide, and to decide legally. The judiciary exists to make sure that the Senate plays by the rules, and that is exactly what the justices of the Illinois Student Judiciary did: They enforced the rules fairly. The student judiciary said it best: “It is morally bankrupt for members of the public to ask the judiciary bend the rules.”
The student Senate screwed up, and the justices had to clean up the mess. The justices did everything right. People who protest judges who apply the rules fairly need to take a second look at both the role of that branch of government, and their morals.
JOE LEHMAN
Savoy