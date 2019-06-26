To the one who took our visiting scholar, had you ever considered that a noble life is a quiet life?
Sure, we all aspire to fame or notoriety on some level. It’s our holy grail as creatures of connection. But it’s more often in the steady cadence of meeting each day that most of us leave our mark. That may seem mild or small, but it’s a profound expression to endure and embrace life. And when done with kindness, or even gentle indifference, we lift up the people around us and the tone of our community and society at large.
That’s true power. Couple it with commitment to honing a craft or championing a cause, and we may be fortunate one day to stand apart from anonymity, a light shining on our individual “self” and contributions.
You were after this light. You wanted people to see you. To feel the powerful gaze and awe. And you let this time, when it felt like life kicked you on the floor, become a platform, vindication to rise up in a horrific way and steal into it.
But there is no light for you. You didn’t rise. Your name now only conjures up two things: sadness and self-loathing.
The light is hers, Yingying Zhang’s. The kind person who was interested in photosynthesis and playing the guitar. Who bravely pursued scholarship here, following her passion to become a professor and support her family. And who would have likely shared a kind smile with you if you simply passed by. We will all remember her very well.
D.F. SCHMIDT
Champaign