Students flouting UI’s virus rules
I was looking forward to coming back to the University of Illinois campus my sophomore year. Unfortunately, I couldn’t because of the fear I would unknowingly bring COVID-19 back to my grandparents, with whom I live.
Another concern
that kept me home
was whether or not my peers would comply
with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Technology tracks whether students are getting tested every two weeks. The problem is students have found a way to get around this. Students have pointed out that our peers don’t always get tested twice a week. Some re-use their old test results to get in buildings. There is also the concern of social distancing.
When I tell people I attend the UI, their first comment is always aimed at our parties. The UI is an epic party campus. This brings into question the assumed compliance from students. People wanted to come back to campus simply to party. Parties serve as superspreader events, and it doesn’t stop there.
A foreign student made a post complaining about the noises frequent parties were making that made it hard for her to focus on work. She also said she was already stressed from being separated from her family for so long.
There should be monetary fines put in place for not complying with guidelines. Greek life and other organizations should be banned from helping to pay these fines. Lastly, the UI needs to stop thinking college students are going to magically follow the rules.
PARIS WALKER
Champaign