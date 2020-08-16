Students’ return poses big risk
I’m a graduate student in crop science at the University of Illinois and the president of a local environmental nonprofit.
I recently watched the university’s presentation of the statistics model behind their plan to bring thousands of students back to Champaign-Urbana. With student compliance and mitigation measures, their model suggests 500 students will contract the virus.
Without those measures, the number rises to 46,000. The model isn’t precise with numbers of cases, they say. It displays the proportional effect of mitigation measures, such as twice-weekly testing.
I trust the science. I think the measures they implement will bring down potential case numbers among those thousands upon thousands of students.
Nonetheless, I’m afraid for staff. I worry about my professors and for employees operating testing stations. I mourn that we have failed undergraduates, told so often they need a college education that they’re braving COVID-19 to get it.
But I am terrified for the friends I’ve made in the community — predominantly older birders. This university does not exist in a vacuum. What does 500 extra cases — the minimum the model suggests — in Champaign-Urbana mean for them?
What’s so important about students taking their mostly-online courses in a crowded university dorm that we are risking our neighbors’ lives for it?
BRODIE DUNN
Champaign