UI students won’t play it safe
The University of Illinois marches onward. Despite summer COVID-19 outbreaks, it’ll open in three weeks. The evidence shows reopening endangers campuses, surrounding communities and students’ home communities. The UI won’t be an exception.
Summer outbreaks erupted, for example, at the universities of California (Berkeley and Los Angeles), North Carolina, Florida, Central Florida, Nevada (Las Vegas), Pittsburgh and Washington; Michigan State; Kansas State; Clemson; Denver; Appalachian State; Texas A&M; Boise State; Georgia Southern; and Bradley. There have been 6,600 cases on college campuses since March, despite shutdowns.
The UI bets on predictive modeling and hopes “that individuals participate in testing/notification programs & make personal choices … wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding large gatherings and staying 6 feet apart when possible.”
This is fantasy. Students don’t play it safe, on campus or off. National data shows college students spread COVID-19 off campus. Small summer parties at the University of Washington caused 136 cases, with similar occurrences in other college towns.
On-campus testing won’t help C-U’s adults and children as COVID-19 leaps off campus, taxing our clinics and hospitals. Maintenance and custodial staff will be exposed. What will happen to Champaign-Urbana? What will happen to the communities/families students go home to?
Staff and college communities face a bind, fearing economic ruin if the university switches to online learning, but there will be medical and economic damage if the UI opens.
The university cannot deny its responsibility for the health care overload it will cause. It has a deep moral obligation to stop students’ return. It’s not too late. Otherwise, many will get sick and die.
Our university gambles student, staff and community lives on a bet it will lose.
GINNA HUSTING
Champaign