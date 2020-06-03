UI undermines good reporting
Last year, reporters at NPR Illinois and ProPublica revealed that the University of Illinois had mishandled sexual-harassment complaints, allowing employees who violated the sexual-misconduct policy to exit quietly, sometimes with pay. “Preserving the Reputations of Sexual Harassers” was recently named Best Investigative Report for 2019 by the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association.
“Simply amazing reporting! A true public service,” the contest judges wrote.
To the UI, though, the series was an embarrassment. The university, which holds the NPR license for the station (WUIS FM-91.9), told reporters they cannot protect the anonymity of sources who say they were the victims of sexual misconduct. Instead, the journalists were instructed to report those claims, including names, to the university’s Title IX office. This decision effectively shut down NPR Illinois’ reporting on the subject.
This policy discourages victims from coming forward, which is counter to the intent of Title IX. It also violates reporters’ First Amendment right to gather and disseminate the news.
The Better Government Association and other First Amendment advocates have urged the university to exempt journalists from the reporting requirement, just as it does for confidential advisors who counsel victims of sexual misconduct. Yet the policy remains in place, despite the university’s pledge to work toward a compromise.
The Associated Press award recognizes the importance of the work done by NPR Illinois on behalf of victims and further underscores the need for the UI to rescind its harmful and unconstitutional policy.
MARIE DILLON
Better Government Association
Chicago