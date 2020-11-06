UI Vet Med made bad night easier
Jake was a good dog. He came into our lives as a puppy, when our kids were very young. He made it to age 16 — suffering from arthritis and going deaf, but still happy.
A few weeks ago, at 3 a.m. on a Monday, Jake woke us. He was having a seizure and trouble breathing. We knew it was probably time. Not really knowing what to do, we called the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine emergency line and were told we could bring him in immediately.
Speaking on behalf of my family, I cannot say enough positive things about our experience there. Everyone was so compassionate and caring.
They assessed Jake and agreed that it was time. We were led to a nice little room that was homey and comfortable. There, we were able to wait for our daughter to arrive and we were all able to say goodbye.
When we were ready, the doctor came in and peacefully put
our beloved Jake to rest. We are so lucky to have this resource in our community.
A few days later, we received a package with two plaster paw imprints from Jake. Also enclosed was a sympathy card with two heartfelt notes from the nurse and doctor.
My family members and I are grateful to the wonderful people who helped us. They made a very sad night a little easier.
DAVID HIRE
Mahomet